ECU political science expert: Presidential debate unlike anything we’ve ever seen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many were disappointed in the insults, raised voices, and interruptions of Tuesday night’s first presidential debate.

Tom Eamon is a Political Science Professor at ECU and says, “It was unlike any that I have ever seen.”

No matter what side you’re on, Democrat or Republican, many agree they’ve never seen anything like it either.

“It was like an episode of Grumpy Old Men,” said Kenny Curlings.

Morrigan Moyer said, “It seemed like two boys in a schoolyard.”

Eamon said, “Most people watching already knew how they were going to vote.”

But for voters who are on the fence, “I don’t know how they made a decision last night because it was really, it was that awful,” said Curlings.

The Commission on Presidential Debates said it’s adding new tools to maintain order in the upcoming debates.

“What might happen the next time is unprecedented,” said Eamon.

Curlings said he hopes both candidates come out next time and do a better job.

“We deserve better than what we saw last night,” said Curlings.

