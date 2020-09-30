Advertisement

ECU political science expert: Presidential debate unlike anything we’ve ever seen

President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.
President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many were disappointed in the insults, raised voices, and interruptions of Tuesday night’s first presidential debate.

Tom Eamon is a Political Science Professor at ECU and says, “It was unlike any that I have ever seen.”

No matter what side you’re on, Democrat or Republican, many agree they’ve never seen anything like it either.

“It was like an episode of Grumpy Old Men,” said Kenny Curlings.

Morrigan Moyer said, “It seemed like two boys in a schoolyard.”

Eamon said, “Most people watching already knew how they were going to vote.”

But for voters who are on the fence, “I don’t know how they made a decision last night because it was really, it was that awful,” said Curlings.

The Commission on Presidential Debates said it’s adding new tools to maintain order in the upcoming debates.

“What might happen the next time is unprecedented,” said Eamon.

Curlings said he hopes both candidates come out next time and do a better job.

“We deserve better than what we saw last night,” said Curlings.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Is it COVID, flu or just bad allergies? Health experts say there are ways to know for sure

Updated: moments ago
|
By Liam Collins
The symptoms between the three illnesses can be nearly indistinguishable, according to health experts.

News

Federal judge questions North Carolina absentee rule change

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A federal judge says a North Carolina elections board directive making it easier for voters to fix witness deficiencies in absentee ballots may violate a previous ruling he made.

Coronavirus

GOVERNOR: North Carolina moving into Phase 3 this Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Governor Roy Cooper has announced that the state will move forward this Friday into Phase 3 which will open several venues.

Crime

Martin County vehicle break-in investigation leads to charges agaisnt two men

Updated: 5 hours ago
A multi-agency investigation into vehicle break-ins has led to charges against two men.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Carteret County sees 7th death

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Carteret County on Wednesday reported another death from COVID-19.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny skies and cooler breezes

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Sunglasses will be needed the next few days.

News

Free Cancer screenings interview - 9-29-2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
WITN First At Four

Local

Jacksonville Police attempt to identify Circle K larceny suspect

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The woman officials are looking for is said to be 25 to 35 years old and about 5′2″ to 5′6." She was seen wearing a pink t-shirt, grey pants and black flip flops at the time of the larceny.

Local

Water customers in Windsor may experience pressure issues and outages

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
They say when water service is restored, users should boil any water they are going to consume for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or prepping food. You can also use bottled water.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Mozart

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Mozart.