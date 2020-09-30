Cooper expected to announce update on COVID-19 restrictions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An update is expected this afternoon from Gov. Roy Cooper on restrictions to businesses and events due to COVID-19.

The governor is scheduled to appear at 2:00 p.m. at the state’s Emergency Operations Center for a coronavirus update.

The state remains in Phase 2.5 until 5:00 p.m. Friday.

That phase enacted earlier this month allowed an increase in the number of people at mass gatherings, and gyms, museums, and playgrounds to reopen with reduced capacity.

Some expect the governor to announce whether bars, movie theaters, and amusement would be allowed to reopen or not.

WITN-TV will carry the governor’s briefing live

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.