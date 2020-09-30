Advertisement

Cooper expected to announce update on COVID-19 restrictions

The governor is expected to announce whether the state will move until Phase 3 on Friday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An update is expected this afternoon from Gov. Roy Cooper on restrictions to businesses and events due to COVID-19.

The governor is scheduled to appear at 2:00 p.m. at the state’s Emergency Operations Center for a coronavirus update.

The state remains in Phase 2.5 until 5:00 p.m. Friday.

That phase enacted earlier this month allowed an increase in the number of people at mass gatherings, and gyms, museums, and playgrounds to reopen with reduced capacity.

Some expect the governor to announce whether bars, movie theaters, and amusement would be allowed to reopen or not.

WITN-TV will carry the governor’s briefing live

