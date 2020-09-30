Advertisement

Breaking the silence on domestic violence in the East

ENC experiencing an increase in domestic violence cases
By Tresia Bowles
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say a woman was stabbed to death, and another, was shot in the head as a result of domestic violence in Pitt County in just the past week. Only days later, another domestic violence altercation ending in death in Craven County sheds light on a much larger problem.

Sheriff Paula Dance said there was a spike in domestic violence crimes in the county last week, and the sheriff’s office wants victims to know they can get help. According to a U.S. crime report, sixteen percent of victims involved in a homicide are killed by an intimate partner. Officials say Maynette Herbet was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Greenville, and Pitt County deputies say Charly Warters Vebber was shot in the head by her estranged husband in Farmville.

Vernita Howard is a survivor of domestic violence, she says at the hands of her ex-husband. Howard said, “I often put myself in their shoes because that could have been me.” Chief John Guard says there’s been an uptick of domestic violence crimes in Pitt County, and nationally. Guard said, “Obviously, since the COVID pandemic, we’ve had, really, an increase in the severity of the calls.”

Though the pandemic isn’t causing the violence, abusers can take this opportunity to isolate their partners even more. “The person who ended up being killed had generally either left the relationship or was in the process of leaving the relationship,” Guard said.

Howard may have survived, but the result of that relationship still ended in tragedy. “I got pregnant with my son. I lost my son through domestic violence,” Howard said, “And it still didn’t stop.”

She said it started with her abuser having control issues. Then, it progressively got worse. She says she tried to separate from him at least 15 times. She says her daughter even started suffering from seizures. Later, she started the Breaking the Silence on Domestic Violence foundation.

Howard said, “We do events all the time. They are free. It’s really educational. Other people who have overcome abuse coming out to tell their stories.” Guard says law enforcement is here to help you if you feel stuck, but make the safest decision for you.

“I think I speak on behalf of all the allied professionals in our community: do something,” Guard said, “Calling the police may not be right for an individual.”

“We want to get the call if you need help, but, at the end of the day, if you’re able to increase your safety another route, we certainly encourage you to do that as well,” Howard says the sheriff’s office stopped by several times to offer her help. But she was too embarrassed and didn’t listen. She says to victims to never give up the fight so that we can hear less and less stories like Charly’s and Maynette’s.

“I would say to anybody that’s going through: seek help. Get out before it’s too late,” said Howard.

And Guard says there’s also the Pitt County Center for Family Violence Prevention and other organizations available if law enforcement isn’t the best option. If you or a loved one is in the middle of an emergency, please call the police or the National Domestic Violence Hotline. That number is 1-800-799-7233, or if you are unable to speak, text “LOVEIS” TO 1-866-331-9474.

