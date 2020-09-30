Bestselling Author Nicholas Sparks begins book tour promoting “The Return” in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New York Times bestselling Author Nicholas Sparks begins his new book tour in New Bern Tuesday, promoting the book called The Return, in a city he says was the inspiration for his latest novel.

The Return is the story of Trevor Benson, an orthopedic surgeon who returns to New Bern, North Carolina, after he is injured in Afghanistan and meets two women whose secrets will change the course of his life.

Sparks wrote about the excitement of the book being in stores on Tuesday.

He said, “I am looking forward to my new novel, The Return, being out in the world and hearing what all of you think. I’m also looking forward to seeing some of you on my socially distant book tour. I am grateful to be able to support booksellers during these challenging times, and I appreciate everyone who has worked so hard to make these events possible and safe.”

New Bern provides the setting for many Nicholas Sparks novels, including The Notebook, The Wedding, A Bend in the Road, Safe Haven, and The Return.

