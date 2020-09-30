Beaufort County air filtration manufacturer expanding creating 39 Jobs

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Pamlico Air, an air filtration manufacturing company, will expand its North Carolina operations with a new facility in Beaufort County, creating 39 jobs, while investing $1.4 million in Washington.

Pamlico Air, formerly organized as Cleanaire LLC, is a high-quality air filtration manufacturer that services retail, wholesale, commercial, and industrial markets nationally.

The company will launch a new division to design, develop, and produce high efficiency air filtration products and related equipment for the pharmaceutical, microelectronics, biotech, nuclear, and healthcare markets. The company’s headquarters, also located in Washington, will remain at its present location.

“Eastern North Carolina is home to a lot of the Pamlico Air family,” said Travis Stephenson, CEO of Pamlico Air. “Locating our High Purity facility here with our corporate office made sense for lots of reasons. It’s a great fit for us, and Pamlico Air is a great fit for Beaufort County.”

Salaries for the new jobs will vary by position but the average annual wage will be $38,077, in line with the Beaufort County average of $38,008.

A performance-based grant of $120,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Pamlico Air’s expansion in North Carolina.

