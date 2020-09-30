16,000 friends join “I Support Parkers Barbeque” Facebook group after complaint

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Facebook group called “I Support Parker’s Barbeque” has more than16,000 members, and support is growing for the Wilson BBQ restaurant. Parkers has been around for decades and recently came under scrutiny for a complaint and a picture of employees not wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Facebook group started after a WRAL news story featuring an Asheville man who reported that Parkers violated coronavirus restaurant guidelines. He told WRAL that said some employees were not wearing face masks while working close to each other at the restaurant.

Since then, restaurant patrons have rallied behind Parkers in Wilson. Some in the group started selling $20 We Support Parkers BBQ t-shirts. Organizers say proceeds go to support the Wesley Shelter for domestic violence and assault victims. Shirts are selling through Facebook and PayPal and reportedly being shipped to cities across the country.

Organizers are also posting pics of themselves and even politicians coming in to support and eat at Parkers.

The Facebook group is public, and anyone can join in supporting the BBQ restaurant, and they’re encouraging more members.

The about FB section reads: “Parker’s Barbecue has been a staple in Wilson for many years. They have helped many people all over the United States! Time for the community to show their support for Parker’s! Please invite your friends to become members of this group! Let’s show everyone from the coast to the mountains how much Parker’s means to us.”

