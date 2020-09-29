WITN Sports Spotlight: Ja’Vion Griffin

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Riverside three-sport star Ja’Vion Griffin!

The senior excels in football, basketball and track and field. He also excels in the classroom with a 3.5 GPA. His favorite subject is math.

Being a numbers guy, Griffin knows his stats on the football field are pretty good. As a junior, he compiled more than 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns.

“I’m fast,” said Griffin. “I can make people miss in open space. I can really do anything that you want me to do.”

Griffin tells WITN Sports he plans on playing all three sports during his senior year at Riverside High School.

Griffin is committed to the University of Richmond, where he’ll be an outside receiver on the Spider football team.

“They make you feel at home,” said Griffin on why he picked Richmond over several other offers. “They send a lot of mail. I’ve been getting like 20 pieces of mail every two weeks. They show love.”

When asked how he hopes to be remembered at Riverside, Griffin said: “My athletic career and my academic career and just bringing attention to Williamston with all of the offers and stuff and the attention I’ve been getting.”

