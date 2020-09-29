Advertisement

WITN Sports Spotlight: Ja’Vion Griffin

WITN Sports Spotlight - Ja'Vion Griffin - Riverside
WITN Sports Spotlight - Ja'Vion Griffin - Riverside(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Riverside three-sport star Ja’Vion Griffin!

The senior excels in football, basketball and track and field. He also excels in the classroom with a 3.5 GPA. His favorite subject is math.

Being a numbers guy, Griffin knows his stats on the football field are pretty good. As a junior, he compiled more than 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns.

“I’m fast,” said Griffin. “I can make people miss in open space. I can really do anything that you want me to do.”

Griffin tells WITN Sports he plans on playing all three sports during his senior year at Riverside High School.

Griffin is committed to the University of Richmond, where he’ll be an outside receiver on the Spider football team.

“They make you feel at home,” said Griffin on why he picked Richmond over several other offers. “They send a lot of mail. I’ve been getting like 20 pieces of mail every two weeks. They show love.”

When asked how he hopes to be remembered at Riverside, Griffin said: “My athletic career and my academic career and just bringing attention to Williamston with all of the offers and stuff and the attention I’ve been getting.”

NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

ECU Football: Georgia State Game Week Coverage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Get ready for ECU football’s second game of the season at Georgia State on Saturday, Oct 3 with WITN Sports coverage throughout the week.

Sports

Bubble hockey champions: Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Brayden Point scored his playoff-best 14th goal and the Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 in Game 6 on Monday night to win the Stanley Cup.

Sports

Fishing for Life: Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Tournament donation saves woman’s life

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

Fishing for Life: Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Tournament donation saves woman’s life

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Feldman
The Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Tournament's mission is to raise money for life-saving equipment that they then donate to the Atlantic Beach fire department. This past February, that donated equipment saved a woman’s life.

Latest News

Sports

Kurt Busch ends 0-for-21 skid to finally win at home track

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT
|
By JENNA FRYER
Kurt Busch ended an 0-for-21 losing streak at Las Vegas with good timing and then three tremendous restarts. He entered the race 12th in the standings and in danger of elimination from title contention, but the victory earned him an automatic berth into the next round.

Sports

Back to the Finals: Adebayo, Heat oust Celtics, move to title series

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT
|
By TIM REYNOLDS
Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and the Heat won the Eastern Conference finals for the sixth time by topping the Boston Celtics 125-113 on Sunday night.

Sports

ECU football set to face Georgia State following Panthers’ COVID-19 testing errors

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT

Sports

Panthers beat Chargers 21-16 for Rhule’s first NFL victory

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT
|
By JOE REEDY
Carolina was missing Christian McCaffrey, but got big efforts on defense and special teams to give coach Matt Rhule his first NFL victory.

Sports

ECU football set to face Georgia State following Panthers’ COVID-19 testing errors

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Feldman
As originally scheduled, ECU football will face Georgia State on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Sports

JP2 opens 8-man football season with win Saturday, APA drops opener Friday

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 1:09 AM EDT