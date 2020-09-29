Advertisement

Vidant Health and The Blood Connection partner for urgent need blood drive

Blood Drive
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health and The Blood Connection are partnering together for a community blood drive.

The blood drive takes place at the Greenville Convention Center at 303 Greenville Boulevard in Greenville.

The drive is set for Tuesday, September 29th from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. According to organizers, the blood drive will help fill an urgent need for blood donations as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Due to COVID-19, safety measures are in place to be able to donate blood. Donors must wear a face covering to donate, and appointments are strongly recommended to best control social distancing.

Those who complete a blood donation will receive COVID-19 antibody testing and a $20 VISA card.

This drive comes at a time of great need for blood donations, especially convalescent plasma donations. TBC has an urgent need for convalescent plasma, a blood product that can help those currently battling COVID-19.

“We are excited to once again partner with The Blood Connection to help boost blood donations here in eastern North Carolina,” said Brian Floyd, president, Vidant Medical Center. “Donating blood saves lives and I urge community members to visit the Greenville Convention Center to help support these efforts.”

Last month, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for convalescent plasma to be used in patients currently battling COVID-19. Research has shown that antibodies in the plasma of those who have recovered from COVID-19 can be transfused to patients to aid in the recovery of COVID-19 by lessening the severity and potentially shortening the length of the illness.

Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 and has been symptom free for at least 14 days can donate convalescent plasma at this blood drive. Those who have had a positive antibody test may also donate plasma. Donors must bring proof of a positive COVID-19 test or a positive COVID-19 antibody test to the blood drive in order to donate. The process takes about 30 minutes longer than a regular blood donation.

Call 864-751-1168 to make an appointment to donate plasma.

