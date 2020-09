GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Here is the chance for you to give the gift of life.

Vidant and the Blood Connection are partnering up Tuesday for a community blood drive.

It will be at the Greenville Convention Center from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you donate, you’ll receive a COVID-19 antibody test and a twenty dollar visa gift card.

