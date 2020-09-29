Advertisement

Two animals with rabies found in Morehead City

A fox and a raccoon discovered Friday both had rabies.
A fox and a raccoon discovered Friday both had rabies.(MGN Online)
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Two animals with rabies were found late last week in Carteret County.

On Friday, Carteret County Animal Control found a raccoon in the area of Asby Lane and Eaton Drive in Morehead City. Then they discovered a fox near East Hedrick Drive and Hedrick Boulevard, also in Morehead City.

Tests back Tuesday from a state lab confirmed that both animals had rabies.

County officials say neither rabid animal had any known contact with any people or pets.

Carteret County says so far this year they had 12 confirmed cases of rabies, 9 of those within Morehead City.

