Thom Tillis to visit Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Senator Thom Tillis will be in the east Tuesday.

His office says he’s hosting a roundtable discussion with law enforcement leaders at parker’s barbecue in Greenville Tuesday afternoon.

He will then head to the republican party field office in Pitt County to talk to campaign volunteers.

Tillis is looking to secure another term in congress.

meanwhile, democratic challenger Cal Cunningham hopes to win the seat in the November elections.

