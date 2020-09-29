The Oakwood School in Greenville opens new STEAM lab

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Innovation Lab at the Oakwood School in Greenville is officially open, and students are already using the applied technology and project-based learning for the 2020-21 school year.

On Wednesday, school leaders highlight the new addition with a ribbon-cutting to showcase the lab to donors and community leaders during an invitation in-person and virtual dedication and ribbon cutting.

Oakwood describes the new lab as Creative Learning Systems' STEAM and digital media programs for elementary, middle, and high schools called SmartLabs. The “Oakwood Innovation Lab” is designed for 18 students and housed in the former Clark Hall Upper School Library.

Kris Arnold is a current employee/teacher/coach at The Oakwood School and Executive Director of Horizons at the Oakwood School. He said, “The lab has already been a huge success, and all of us at Oakwood can not thank donors enough for their support in getting this project off the ground and launched for this school year.”

The Oakwood Innovation Lab is described as a fully integrated environment that supports hands-on, personalized learning - individualized, differentiated, and relevant to each student’s interests and experiences.

The Learning Launchers curriculum has over 300 modules and independent studies.

In addition to creating the Innovation Lab, Oakwood hired experienced educator Chris Young as the Innovation Lab Facilitator. Young comes to Oakwood after 12 years in the Pitt County School District. He received dual BS degrees in Information Systems & Operations Management and Political Science from UNC Greensboro and an MBA from ECU. Young is a Computer Science Teacher with experience teaching coding; computer science discoveries, and fundamentals.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.