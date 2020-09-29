Advertisement

Stimulus benefits deadline approaches for many Americans

stimulus
stimulus(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A deadline looms Wednesday for some people who did not receive stimulus benefits for their children.

Federal beneficiaries who were shut down out of those $500 dependent payments have until Sept. 30 to submit their information to the IRS, using the agency’s “non-filers tool.” The tool can be found here.

People eligible include those receiving social security, veterans or railroad retirement benefits.

Those who have already submitted information for their children or filed a 2018 or 2019 federal tax return, do not need to use the tool.

