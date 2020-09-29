Advertisement

Slight uptick in NC gas prices

By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina gas prices have risen 3.0 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy, which tracks such data.

Monday’s average price was $2.02 a gallon.

Gas prices in North Carolina are still 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 40.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Carolina is $1.76 while the most expensive is $3.09.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17.

The national average is down 6.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 47.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

