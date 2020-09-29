SBI investigating Aurora shooting after man dies in custody of Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The SBI is investigating a fatal shooting in Aurora, where the victim died in the custody of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigators, 34-year old Rondell Sanders assaulted a family member with a pipe. The incident happened at 350 Fischer Village Rd in Aurora. Deputies say the family member ran to another apartment for help, and Sanders followed and forced his way into the apartment.

Witnesses say a fight broke out, and a man in the apartment where the family member ran, then shot Sanders, who then fled the scene. Deputies say several people called 911 to report the assault and shooting.

When officers arrived, they say Sanders was gone. They later found him and said while attempting to take him into custody, Sanders began to fight with officers but was eventually subdued.

Minutes after being arrested, officers say Sanders became unresponsive. According to deputies, EMS was called to the scene and learned that Sanders had been shot in the torso but could not save him.

Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene while in the custody of the sheriff’s office.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s investigators say deputies did not discharge their weapons. Still, because Sanders died in their custody, the District Attorney’s Office was contacted, and the SBI is now investigating the fatal shooting.

