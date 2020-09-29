Advertisement

Political expert says presidential debate unlikely to sway votes

Most voters already have their mind made up about who they want to be president.
The first of three scheduled presidential debates between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will air on CBS Tuesday night, September 29, at 9 p.m.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden is tonight.

Just like the first 2016 debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, which broke records for how many people tuned in, this debate is expected to have high viewership.

However, an ECU political science professor, Peter Francia, says the debate is unlikely to sway voters.

He says presidential debates often don’t have a drastic effect on the polling numbers. He says that may be especially true this year because so many voters have already decided who they’re voting for.

So instead of being a potential tie-breaker, Francia says, the televised debate may be more similar to a sporting event, where voters tune in to root for their favorite candidate.

“Republicans will be cheering on President Trump. Democrats will be cheering on Joe Biden, in much the same way a New York Yankees fan would be cheering on the Yankees against the Cleveland Indians,” explained Francia, a self-proclaimed Yankees fan.

Francia says some of that has to do with how polarized parties have become in the last couple of years.

The debate starts Tuesday night at 9 and lasts an hour and a half.

