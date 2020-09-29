Advertisement

Police: Search underway after suspect shoots at High Point officer

Search for suspect (Courtesy: MGN Online)
Search for suspect (Courtesy: MGN Online)(KNOE)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say they are searching for a suspect who they say fired a gun at a High Point officer.

The Greensboro News & Record reported Tuesday that the officer had responded Monday afternoon to a report of multiple larcenies from motor vehicles. Police said the officer knocked on the window of an Audi to speak with the driver.

But police said the suspect refused to roll down the window before opening the door and firing a handgun. Police said the suspect fired at the officer’s face and narrowly missed. The officer retreated behind his patrol car and returned fire.

Police said that another car then picked up the suspect and fled.

