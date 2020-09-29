Police: Maryland murder suspect caught in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend at the couple’s apartment in Maryland has been arrested in North Carolina.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said Monday that 22-year-old Winston Hughes was taken into custody in Raleigh, North Carolina on Sunday.

The arrest came six days after responding officers found the victim, Fatima Kamara, suffering from gunshot wounds at the residence in Chillum, Maryland. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say that Hughes shot Kamara during an argument. He has been charged with second-degree murder and is awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

It is not clear if Hughes had an attorney who could comment.

