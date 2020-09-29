Pitt County School Board votes to combine in-person K-5 students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County School Board has voted 8 to 1 to take K-5 students off of block in-school learning and combine those students to full time face-to-face instruction.

The plan will begin starting October 20th

Currently, students are on an A and B block schedule with one group in-school one week then the other the following week.

“We are hopeful by bringing our face to face learners back in grades K-5 every day that will also improve our experience with our virtual learners because they will most likely have a dedicated teacher and our face to face teachers will be able to focus on teaching face to face only.”

There was a motion to poll parents whose children are virtual only right now to see if they would like to come back and allow them to do so. The school system requested the flexibility to implement such a plan up to November 3rd. That motion failed though.

Earlier this month Governor Roy Cooper announced that K-5 schools could reopen to in-person learning.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.