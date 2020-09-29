Pitt County DSS seeks input on COVID grant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Department of Social Services is seeking a grant to help prevent evictions and utility disconnections to those impacted by COVID-19, and wants the public’s input.

On Monday, October 5, a virtual public hearing will be held at 9:00 am in the Eugene James Auditorium, at the Pitt County Administration building.

This hearing will allow the public an opportunity to voice their support, opposition and/or other related comments and concerns regarding the county’s plan to request the grant funds.

This specific grant application is intended to help tenants with incomes of no more than $53,360, as well as landlords and property managers.

Those who wish to speak virtually should call the Pitt County Clerk to the Board at 252-902-2950 until 5:00pm on Sunday, October 4. Written comments may be submitted to the Clerk to the Board via regular mail to the Clerk’s attention at 1717 West Fifth Street, Greenville, NC 27834; or via email to kimberly.hines@pittcountync.gov.

