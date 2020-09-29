Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Rain chances increase into tonight

Partly sunny skies will give way to scattered heavy downpours and thunderstorms
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Tuesday

It will partly cloudy, warm and humid Tuesday. While a few showers and storms are likely to pop up during the afternoon, a band of rain and storms is likely overnight with the cold front. The steady flow of air and moisture from the Gulf will feed the thunderstorm threat through the day, however the severe weather potential remains low. Highs for the day will still make it into the low 80s thanks to the southerly flow and some breaks of sunshine. Winds will come from the south at 10 to 15 mph today and become westerly later tonight. Overnight lows will fall to the low 60s by sunrise Wednesday. Rainfall totals will likely average 1″ for most areas with some areas reaching 2″.

Wednesday

The rain should clear the coast by sunrise with the clouds moving out by mid morning. Highs will come down to the low 70s as winds blow from the west-northwest, pushing in cooler and drier air. Overnight lows will return to a fall like low to mid 50s range late Wednesday night.

Thursday & Friday

The sunshine and autumn weather will stick with us on Thursday before a reinforcing cold front brings some clouds to our skies Friday. A stray raindrop will be possible, but most areas should stay dry. Highs will drop from the mid 70s on Thursday to the upper 60s by Friday.

Saturday & Sunday

After the brief bout of cloud cover on Friday, the clear blue skies will be back with us over the weekend. It will be a classic autumn weather pattern here in Eastern N.C. each day as highs warm up to the upper 60s with overnight lows dropping to the upper 40s. A light breeze out of the west will help to knock some of the leaves off the trees.

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Tuesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Ocracoke: HIGH

Ocracoke to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

