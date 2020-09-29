Advertisement

Pandemic Town Hall for Youth to be held on October 1

(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In a “Pandemic Town Hall for Youth,” state Senator Don Davis will take questions from youth, teachers, child-care providers, youth ministers, and others who work with young people to focus on their concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Davis says youth can contribute to their communities during this time, but legislators need to know young people’s needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. He’ll also encourage other questions as the country gears up for the November elections.

The event is co-sponsored by Bright Books and the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children. The virtual Zoom event will be held 6:30-7:45 p.m. Thursday, October 1, at www.BrightBooks.org.

Bright Books recently published the children’s book; THERE OUGHT TO BE A LAW: A BRIGHT DAY AT THE CAPITOL, about how laws are made in the state legislature.

In endorsing the book, Senator Davis said, "As a legislator, I can’t think of anything better than this book to explain to youth how laws are made. Senator Davis is a member of the Education/Higher Education and the Appropriations on Education/Higher Education standing committees and has a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership degree from East Carolina University.

