Advertisement

North Carolina General Assembly, national GOP leaders file suit against State Board of Elections

By Matthew Herchik
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - With the concerns some have over the impact that absentee ballots could have in November still at the forefront of the election, Republican leaders are taking the matter in North Carolina to the courts just 36 days before Election Day.

North Carolina is one of eight states that have witness or notary public requirements for absentee ballots, but new guidance issued by the State Board of Elections just last week has lead to multiple lawsuits by Republican leaders at both a national and state level, saying the new guidance is unconstitutional, and only increases the likelihood of fraud.

“We don’t need to make the kinds of changes that make it more likely that legal votes will get canceled out by inappropriate votes,” says North Carolina Senate Leader Phil Berger.

Senator Berger says that voters only have to look back as far as 2018 when a Congressional election was overturned in North Carolina because of absentee voter fraud.

“This actually makes things even worse than they were in 2018, and just invites fraud,” Berger adds.

That’s why Berger, on behalf of the State Senate, and Speaker Tim Moore, on behalf of the State House, filed the lawsuit over the weekend.

For Berger and his fellow lawmakers, that 2018 election is what led the General Assembly to make changes to improve the integrity of the state’s election process.

Now, he says, the Board of Elections is trying to undermine federal law.

“They don’t have the right to make that call, because they aren’t the State Legislature,” Berger explains.

At the heart of the new guidance is a change that says voters who incorrectly submit their absentee ballot will not have to submit a new ballot, they will only be required to turn in an affidavit confirming they filled out the original ballot.

“We’ve always contacted voters when something was wrong with a mail-in ballot, even as the rules have changed,” says Craven County Board of Elections Director Meloni Wray.

Wray says that a voter’s witness must be at least 18-years old, but cannot be a person who is a candidate on the ballot, or a hospital, clinic, nursing home, or adult care worker for a patient or resident in such places.

Of the more than 9,000 absentee ballots already mailed out in Craven County, over 3,100 have already been returned.

Roughly 125 have been filled out incorrectly and required an affidavit from the voter.

But changing the rules mid-election is where some lawmakers draw their concerns.

“We just feel like you can’t go in and change law without going through the proper channels,” says Republican State Representative Chris Humphrey.

President Trump and national Republican leaders agree.

The Republican National Committee filed a similar lawsuit of their own against the North Carolina Board of Elections this weekend.

The President took to Twitter on Monday to air his grievances about the mail-in process, saying, “The Ballots being returned to States cannot be accurately counted. Many things are already going very wrong!”

Berger says that he and the North Carolina General Assembly did not communicate with national leaders about filing the suits.

As of September 24 more than one million voters in North Carolina had already requested mail-in ballots, with more than 240,000 already having been returned, according to the lawsuit.

The State Board of Elections says their attorneys are reviewing the cases, and they will provide more information as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Warm with rain on Tuesday

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Partly sunny skies Monday will become showery Tuesday

News

The Oakwood School in Greenville opens new STEAM lab

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The Oakwood School in Greenville opens new STEAM lab

National

US official: 2020 census to end Oct. 5 despite court order

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge ruled last week that the head count of every U.S. resident should continue through the end of October.

News

Community College receives money to help those impacted by COVID-19

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Millions of people in the U.S. workforce have been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic, and many are now looking at going back to school to pursue other careers.

News

Woman rescued after being lost for two days near Cape Hatteras

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A 31-year-old woman has been rescued after a search to find her in a patch of thick North Carolina woods spanned two days.

Latest News

News

Duke Energy reminds customers standard billing resumes in October

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
As we begin the month of October later this week, Duke Energy is reminding customers they will return to standard billing and payments.

News

Slight uptick in NC gas prices

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
North Carolina gas prices have risen 3.0 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy, which tracks such data.

News

North Carolina General Assembly, national GOP leaders file suit against State Board of Elections

Updated: 57 minutes ago
With the concerns some have over the impact that absentee ballots could have in November still at the forefront of the election, Republican leaders are taking the matter in North Carolina to the courts just 36 days before Election Day.

News

Pitt County DSS seeks input on COVID grant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Pitt County Department of Social Services is seeking a grant to help prevent evictions and utility disconnections to those impacted by COVID-19, and wants the public’s input.

News

Longest serving active duty police officer in North Carolina passes away

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kinston police say the longest serving active duty officer in North Carolina has died.

News

DHHS loosens restrictions on nursing homes with no COVID cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
Coronavirus restrictions at assisted living facilities are loosening across the state.