Advertisement

Nearly 100-million will watch but experts expect few minds to change

By Kyle Midura
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - With parts of the country already voting, Tuesday night, the presidential candidates debate each other for the first time. The event is sure to create headlines and drama but academic experts say you shouldn’t expect for it to change minds.

Whether it’s President Ronald Reagan declaring, “there you go again”, in 1984, or Al Gore’s sighs in his debate with President George W. Bush -- debate moments stick in our nation’s collective memory even decades after the race.

But Columbia University Political Science Prof. Robert Erikson said most debate performances – good or bad -- barely register in the polls. “Most people are watching debates to root for their team,” he said, “if your team loses, you’re still going to root for that team, you’re not going to change sides.”

When debates do shift the polls, Erikson said 60 years of data reveal changes are only temporary. But this year, a brief seesaw could carry more weight, as voters drop off ballots early.

“They won’t be waiting until election day when the effect of that debate has subsided,” Erikson said.

The other potential pandemic effect: viewers crave substance during a crisis, according to experts like LSU Communications Professor Ray Pingree.

Debates can offer detail-driven dialogue, not just competing soundbytes. “That’s potentially wonderful, but it’s also, for a citizen, like drinking from a firehose,” Pingree said.

Pingree’s research suggests talking heads and so-called horse-race coverage not only shape voters' views of the ‘winner’, but decreases their faith in politics and what they actually know about the issues.

He said voters may already know how they’re voting – but the media still ought to offer context, and analyze policy rather than strategy.

“The potential of debates is to get everyone thinking about what we should do as a country and not just focusing on politics as a game,” he said.

Experts said while they may not shape how the country votes, relevant debates are critical for our democracy.

We do know the outlines of what will be discussed on-stage tonight.

The topics are:

- The Trump and Biden Records

- The Supreme Court

- Covid-19

- The Economy

- Race and Violence in our Cities

- The Integrity of the Election

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

State

GOP elections board members resign over absentee settlement

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Ken Raymond and David Black announced their resignations late Wednesday from the North Carolina State Board of Elections over the tentative agreement to let voters correct problems with witness information on their absentee ballots without filling out an entirely new ballot.

News

Lara Trump visits Greenville to campaign for father-in-law

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
Lara Trump was joined by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley and Diamond and Silk as they campaigned for Donald Trump and answered questions from attendees.

Local

Lara Trump set hosting Women For Trump event in Greenville

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT
|
By Clayton Bauman
President Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump is hosting a rally in Greenville that’s set to get underway soon.

News

Supreme Court vacancy, COVID relief big topics in second U.S. Senate debate

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
Another U.S. Senate debate wrapped up earlier Tuesday night, between incumbent Senator Thom Tillis and Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham.

Latest News

National

Supreme Court nominee to get attention in NC Senate debate

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:27 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Tillis has called for a swift vote on President Donald Trump’s upcoming nominee. Cunningham says a successor shouldn’t be considered until the next presidential term begins.

Politics

With cash windfall, Biden adds GOP states to campaign map

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The Biden campaign confirmed Sunday that Democrats' joint financial operation had $466 million cash on hand to begin September; Trump and the GOP had $325 million.

News

House Speaker Tim Moore claims democratic candidate Brian Farkas wants to defund police, Farkas says that’s a lie

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:57 PM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
House Speaker Tim Moore was in Greenville Thursday because he claims that Pitt County House Democratic candidate, Brian Farkas signed a pledge to defund the police.

News

Local political party leaders weigh in on rallies and COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
Tuesday, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services called for more leadership from our elected officials, to make sure North Carolinian’s are being respected and protected from COVID-19 at political rallies.

News

Thom Tillis and Cal Cunningham square off in first U.S. Senate debate

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
The first heated Senate Debate wrapped up Monday night between Senator Thom Tillis who is seeking his second-term, and Cal Cunningham.

Politics

U.S. Senate debate aired Monday on WITN 7.2

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT
Republican incumbent Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham will face off against each other in Raleigh.