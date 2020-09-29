Advertisement

Martin County government offices closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure

Martin County Manager David Bone says the tax collector's office and water department will be closed until Tuesday, October 6.
This photo was taken back in July when the courthouse in Williamston was closed after a person suspected of having COVID-19 was seen inside.
This photo was taken back in July when the courthouse in Williamston was closed after a person suspected of having COVID-19 was seen inside.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Government offices in Martin County are closed for the next week because of potential COVID-19 exposure.

Martin County Manager David Bone says the tax collector’s office and water department will be closed until Tuesday, October 6. Both offices are located in the Martin County government center.

In the meantime, tax payments and water bills can be made online or at the utility payment drop box near the mailbox.

Back in July, the courthouse closed after a visitor believed to have COVID-19 was inside.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

