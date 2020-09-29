Advertisement

Many businesses offer deals for National Coffee Day

national coffee day
national coffee day(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday marks National Coffee Day, and many businesses are brewing up some hot deals to celebrate.

Locally, all Duck Donuts locations will offer customers a free any size hot or ice coffee with purchase. The donut shop will also offer its coffee cake donuts, glazed with streusel and powdered sugar.

Nationally, Dunkin Donuts is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Starbucks rewards members who order a handcrafted beverage, grande or larger, through the “order ahead and pay feature” in the app with receive a free drink loaded to their account.

Ordering through the app will also get customers a free cold brew, any size or flavor at all Sheetz locations.

Finally, Krispy Kreme rewards members will receive a free original glazed doughnut with their free cup of coffee Tuesday.

