Advertisement

Iceland man becomes “chewing gum warrior” after losing job

chewing gum warrior
chewing gum warrior(NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND (NBC) - After losing his job, Gudjon Óskarsson decided to spend his time cleaning up chewing-gum off the streets in Iceland.

The 70-year-old man has cleaned up more than 15,000 pieces of gum in just 10 weeks.

Local companies have begun to sponsor his project. Óskarsson says it’s a never-ending mission as people continue to dispose of their gum on the ground of Reykjavik, the Icelandic capital.

His goal is to have the central Reykjavik chewing-gum free by next July.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

North Carolina actuary charged with insider trading

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A criminal indictment unsealed Friday says 44-year-old Eric Hill has been charged with fraud in connection with the purchase and sale of securities and seven counts of securities fraud.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Showers and storms Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Partly sunny skies Monday will become showery Tuesday

Consumer

Many businesses offer deals for National Coffee Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Locally, all Duck Donuts locations will offer customers a free any size hot or ice coffee with purchase. The donut shop will also offer its coffee cake donuts, glazed with streusel and powdered sugar.

News

Coronavirus guideline violations reported at Parkers in Wilson

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Coronavirus guideline violations reported at Parkers in Wilson

Latest News

News

Food Lion employee saves woman’s life in store, being called a ‘hero’

Updated: 8 hours ago
A woman here in the East is being considered a local hero after saving a customer’s life at a Food Lion grocery store.

News

Pandemic Town Hall for Youth to be held on October 1

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Pandemic Town Hall for Youth on October 1

News

Washington Regional Medical Center holding drive-thru COVID testing

Updated: 10 hours ago
If you are in need of a COVID-19 test, the Washington Regional Medical Center is holding drive-thru testing throughout the month of October.

News

Vidant Health and The Blood Connection partner for urgent need blood drive

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Vidant Health and The Blood Connection partner for urgent need blood drive

News

Goldsboro police investigate officer involved shooting

Updated: 10 hours ago
Goldsboro police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened early Monday.

News

UPDATE: Craven County deputies say man killed in ‘domestic altercation’

Updated: 10 hours ago
Deputies say that a domestic altercation led to a fatal shooting over the weekend.