Iceland man becomes “chewing gum warrior” after losing job

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND (NBC) - After losing his job, Gudjon Óskarsson decided to spend his time cleaning up chewing-gum off the streets in Iceland.

The 70-year-old man has cleaned up more than 15,000 pieces of gum in just 10 weeks.

Local companies have begun to sponsor his project. Óskarsson says it’s a never-ending mission as people continue to dispose of their gum on the ground of Reykjavik, the Icelandic capital.

His goal is to have the central Reykjavik chewing-gum free by next July.

