Duke Energy reminds customers standard billing resumes in October

(KWTX)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As we begin the month of October later this week, Duke Energy is reminding customers they will return to standard billing and payments.

Even so, Duke says there are a variety of payment options and financial assistance available. Their goal is to work with every customer to ensure they have the opportunity to enroll in a payment plan that meets their specific situations and needs, and that they have an opportunity to connect with local assistance agencies and funds.

Customers behind on payments will receive notices about their past-due balances and the earliest possible date their service could be interrupted beginning in October. This may result in disconnections for nonpayment under regular credit and notice timelines in October for customers with delinquent balances who do not request a payment arrangement or seek assistance. Though disconnections for nonpayment are restarting, Duke says it’s the very last step in a lengthy process and it’s a step they want to avoid altogether.

As of August 31, Duke says more than 127,000 residential customers are more than 60 days behind in making a payment in N.C.

They are encouraging customers to seek assistance and reach now to discuss their options and set extended payment plans if they are behind in making a payment.

Customers can choose a payment arrangement that works best for them and their situation. Payments will be interest-free and Duke Energy will continue to waive late fees and fees for credit and debit cards and walk-in payments for residential customers.

There are many assistance agencies that have special funding available for individuals and families impacted by COVID-19. Customers can visit the Customer Assistance section of the Duke energy website for help locating funds. In addition, 211.org is a division of United Way that helps connect customers with available financial support. You can visit the site online, or dial 211.

Customers who need extra time can set up a flexible payment plan by calling 800.777.9898 for Duke Energy Carolinas customers or 800.452.2777 Duke Energy Progress customers or by visiting Duke-Energy.com/ExtraTime.

