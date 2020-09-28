Washington Regional Medical Center holding drive-thru COVID testing

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - If you are in need of a COVID-19 test, the Washington Regional Medical Center is holding drive-thru testing throughout the month of October.

The first one is Thursday, October 1st from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

After that, they will be held every Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

You will need to bring your I.D. and insurance cards. No appointment is necessary.

