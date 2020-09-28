Woman rescued after being lost for two days near Cape Hatteras

BUXTON, N.C. (AP) - A 31-year-old woman has been rescued after a search to find her in a patch of thick North Carolina woods spanned two days.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other emergency responders launched a search-and-rescue operation at around 9 p.m. Friday after the woman became lost during a walk by the Buxton Woods Reserve near the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Officials said a helicopter briefly spotted the woman before she disappeared and wasn’t seen again that night.

Rangers said the search was suspended until Saturday morning when a ranger saw her walking near the National Seashore’s administrative housing and she was brought to safety.

