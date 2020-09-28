Advertisement

POLICE: Man with machete smears bloody satanic messages on ECU sorority house

ECU police say a man smeared bloody satanic messages on this sorority house Sunday night.
ECU police say a man smeared bloody satanic messages on this sorority house Sunday night.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man armed with a machete smeared satanic messages in blood on an East Carolina University sorority house and on one of the vehicles of a student who lives there.

Captain Chris Sutton with ECU police said one of their officers was flagged down around 9:00 p.m. Sunday saying there was a man walking around with blood on his hands and seemed to be in distress.

Sutton says they found the man at East 5th Street and South Meade Street and were able to disarm the man in less than five minutes. This is adjacent to the university’s main campus.

The man injured himself and then smeared what appeared to be his own blood on the front of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority house as well as a resident’s white Jeep that was parked on the property, Sutton said.

The man, who police have yet to identify, is being seen by medical personnel. Sutton said there is a warrant charging him with injury to real property which will be served when he is released from medical care.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

