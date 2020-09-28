POLICE: Man with machete smears bloody satanic messages on ECU sorority house

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man armed with a machete smeared satanic messages in blood on an East Carolina University sorority house and on one of the vehicles of a student who lives there.

Captain Chris Sutton with ECU police said one of their officers was flagged down around 9:00 p.m. Sunday saying there was a man walking around with blood on his hands and seemed to be in distress.

Sutton says they found the man at East 5th Street and South Meade Street and were able to disarm the man in less than five minutes. This is adjacent to the university’s main campus.

The man injured himself and then smeared what appeared to be his own blood on the front of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority house as well as a resident’s white Jeep that was parked on the property, Sutton said.

“I think it was just cuts, lacerations nothing severed but enough to transfer blood onto a couple different surfaces where the individual wrote different messages believed to be satanic in nature and some of the verbiage from some of the things he was saying was also believed to be sadistic in nature.”

The man, who police have yet to identify, is being seen by medical personnel. Sutton said there is a warrant charging him with injury to real property which will be served when he is released from medical care.

