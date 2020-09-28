Phillip’s Forecast: Partly sunny today; showers arrive tonight

Monday

We’ll stay quiet on Monday under partly cloudy skies ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs will soar to the low to mid 80s with a light south wind under 10 mph. Clouds will thicken after sunset with a stray shower possible Monday night. Lows will struggle to dip below 70.

Tuesday & Wednesday

A strong cold front will move through the area late Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Scattered showers and storms Tuesday afternoon will become widespread Tuesday night. At this point, the severe weather threat is low, but a few strong to severe storms may move through Tuesday night. Lingering showers will stick around early Wednesday, but thunderstorms are unlikely after sunrise. Most areas should see 1″ of rain with isolated 2″ totals. Highs will drop from the low 80s Tuesday to the low 70s on Wednesday. Skies will clear out later Wednesday with much drier air moving in.

Thursday & Friday

A calmer, cooler forecast will greet us late week as high pressure builds in behind the front. Sunny skies, crisp fall air and a steady wind out of the north will entice many to go out and buy pumpkins. Highs will drop to the upper 60s to low 70s to finish the week with overnight lows falling back to the upper 40s well inland by Friday night.

From warm to wet to cooler (Jim Howard)

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Monday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: LOW

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW