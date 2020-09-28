Nearby gunshots lead to temporary lockdown at Greenville elementary school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An elementary school went on temporary lockdown after police say shots were fired nearby.

It happened Monday afternoon in the area of Sadie Saulter Elementary School on Fleming Street in Greenville.

Greenville Police say that no people or buildings appear to have been hit by the gunfire.

No details about the shooter were available but police were talking to nearby residents.

The school is no longer on lockdown.

