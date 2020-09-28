Advertisement

Monday is National North Carolina Day

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Monday, September 28 is dedicated to celebrating our beautiful state.

It’s national North Carolina day! Our state is filled with beauty from the blue ridge mountains to the coast.

It’s also full of history including the first flight which took off from Kitty Hawk, a number of civil war battlegrounds, and Babe Ruth even hit his first professional home run in Fayetteville.

We’re the proud home of many military bases including Camp Lejeune, Cherry Point, and Fort Bragg.

It’s the ninth most populated state.

Feel free to share your North Carolina pride on social media today!

