Man arrested for Onslow County drive-by shooting

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they’ve caught up with a man wanted for a drive-by shooting earlier this month.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says that Shi-Kei Cummings, 21, of Jacksonville, was arrested on September 22nd with the help of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshal’s Office in Greenville.

Cummings is charged with felony discharging a weapon into occupied property and felony discharging a weapon into occupied vehicle.

Investigators say Cummings shot a gun at an SUV parked in the street in the area of Pueblo Drive and Brandymill Lane. Officials say the shots missed the SUV and instead hit a home.

Officials say Cummings had been under a court order to wear an ankle monitor that he cut off and was at the time of the shooting a probation absconder.

He’s being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $275,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.