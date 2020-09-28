Advertisement

Man arrested for Onslow County drive-by shooting

Shi-Kei Cummings
Shi-Kei Cummings(OCSO)
By Clayton Bauman
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they’ve caught up with a man wanted for a drive-by shooting earlier this month.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says that Shi-Kei Cummings, 21, of Jacksonville, was arrested on September 22nd with the help of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshal’s Office in Greenville.

Cummings is charged with felony discharging a weapon into occupied property and felony discharging a weapon into occupied vehicle.

Investigators say Cummings shot a gun at an SUV parked in the street in the area of Pueblo Drive and Brandymill Lane. Officials say the shots missed the SUV and instead hit a home.

Officials say Cummings had been under a court order to wear an ankle monitor that he cut off and was at the time of the shooting a probation absconder.

He’s being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $275,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Craven County deputies say man killed in ‘domestic altercation’

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
Deputies reporting to the scene found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

Local

Nearby gunshots lead to temporary lockdown at Greenville elementary school

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Clayton Bauman and Amber Lake
An elementary school went on temporary lockdown after police say shots were fired nearby.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Craven, Jones & Lenoir counties see more deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Three Eastern Carolina counties are reporting more COVID-19 related deaths.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Latest News

News

Lenoir County Schools transition to hybrid plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Lenoir County Public Schools transitioned to a hybrid plan for instruction, a blend of in-person and remote learning.

ECU

POLICE: Man with machete smears bloody satanic messages on ECU sorority house

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Police say a man armed with a machete smeared satanic messages on an East Carolina University sorority house and one of the vehicles of a student who lived there.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Partly sunny today; showers arrive tonight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Partly sunny skies Monday will become showery Tuesday

Local

Longest serving active duty police officer in North Carolina passes away

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Officer Levi Simmons worked for both the Jacksonville Police Department and Kinston Police Department.

Crime

POLICE: Greenville man stabs girlfriend to death

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A man is facing murder charges after police say he showed up at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office and said he stabbed his girlfriend.

State

Greensboro taking steps toward more transparency with police

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A member of a citizens review board will regularly review at random nine police interactions with citizens.