Longest serving active duty police officer in North Carolina passes away

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say the longest serving active duty officer in North Carolina has died.

Officer Levi Simmons started his career in 1970 when he was voted Policeman of the Year while working for the Jacksonville Police Department. He later joined the Kinston Police Department.

Simmons received his Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate from the state Attorney General’s office. He attended more than 295 law encorcement training programs and courses.

Kinston police say he served as a positive role model in the community he will be greatly missed.

