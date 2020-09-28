Advertisement

Democratic V.P. candidate Kamala Harris to visit Raleigh on Monday

(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Kamala Harris will be starting the week in our state.

The Democratic vice presidential nominee is set to visit Raleigh Monday, according to a campaign spokesperson.

Harris is expected to address numerous topics including the upcoming election and the future of the Supreme Court.

Joe Biden’s running mate will also take part in a “sister to sister meets shop talk” roundtable.

Many political analysts are keeping a close watch on the Tar Heel State, which the last two presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump won previously.

