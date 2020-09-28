Jim’s Forecast: Some clouds, but no rain on Monday

Monday

We’ll stay quiet on Monday under partly cloudy skies ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs will soar to the low to mid 80s with a light south wind under 10 mph. Clouds will thicken after sunset with a stray shower possible late Monday night. Lows will struggle to dip below 70.

Tuesday & Wednesday

A strong cold front will move through the area late Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Scattered showers and storms Tuesday afternoon will become widespread Tuesday night. At this point, the severe weather threat is low, but a few strong to severe storms may move through Tuesday night. Lingering showers will stick around on Wednesday, but thunderstorms are unlikely after sunrise. Most areas should see 1″ of rain with isolated 2″ totals. Highs will drop from the low 80s Tuesday to the low 70s on Wednesday. Skies will clear out Wednesday night with much drier air moving in.

Thursday & Friday

A calmer, cooler forecast will greet us late week as high pressure builds in behind the front. Sunny skies, crisp fall air and a steady wind out of the north will entice many to go out and buy pumpkins. Highs will drop to the upper 60s to low 70s to finish the week with overnight lows falling back to the upper 40s by Friday night.

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Monday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: LOW

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW