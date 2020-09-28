Harvey Parkway to close for expansion

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Part of a four-lane highway just outside of Kinston will be closed this week because of an ongoing expansion.

The Felix Harvey Parkway will be shut down in both directions starting at 7:00 a.m. Monday, just east of Aerosystems Boulevard to its end at Highway 58.

Crews will be connecting the existing road to a six-mile expansion of the parkway. The road will remain closed until 7:00 a.m. on October 5th.

The $73.5 million project is expected to be open by the end of the year. When completed, Harvey Parkway will go from Highway 11 near the DuPont plant to U.S. 70 near Electrolux on the west side of Kinston.

