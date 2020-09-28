Advertisement

POLICE: Greenville man stabs girlfriend to death

Police say the stabbing happened at Summer Place Gardens apartments.
Kelby Cox was arrested on a murder charge by Greenville police.
Kelby Cox was arrested on a murder charge by Greenville police.(Pitt County jail/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing murder charges after police say he showed up at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office and said he stabbed his girlfriend.

Greenville police say Kelby Cox, 52, stabbed his girlfriend, Maynette Herbert, 46, at their Summer Place Gardens apartment. Officers say Herbert died at the apartment.

Cox is currently in custody at the Pitt County Detention Center.

A motive has not been determined. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Longest serving active duty police officer in North Carolina passes away

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Officer Levi Simmons worked for both the Jacksonville Police Department and Kinston Police Department.

State

Greensboro taking steps toward more transparency with police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A member of a citizens review board will regularly review at random nine police interactions with citizens.

Local

Goldsboro police investigate officer involved shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Goldsboro police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened early Monday.

Local

Woman rescued after getting lost for two days near Cape Hatteras

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rangers said the search was suspended until Saturday morning when a ranger saw her walking near the National Seashore's administrative housing and she was brought to safety.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Jones County reports 18th death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Coronavirus cases continue to rise in North Carolina. According to the NCDHHS, the total confirmed COVID-19 cases is 207,380.

State

Woman rescued after being lost for two days near Cape Hatteras

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The U.S. Coast Guard and other emergency responders launched a search-and-rescue operation at around 9 p.m. Friday after the woman became lost during a walk by the Buxton Woods Reserve near the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Some clouds, but no rain on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Clouds will break up over the weekend, but a few more showers will pop up Saturday.

News

Lenoir County Schools transitioning to hybrid plan Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago

Crime

Deputies shot at man armed with machete after hit-and-run

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Times-News reports that the suspect, 39-year-old Benjamin Michael Morley, was treated for a wound on his left leg after police apprehended him on Friday night.

Environment

New rule may strip pollution protections from popular lakes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Environmentalists challenging the rewrite in court say the provision strips protections from some large reservoirs that are popular fishing spots, such as Sutton Lake in Wilmington, North Carolina.