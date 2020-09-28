POLICE: Greenville man stabs girlfriend to death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing murder charges after police say he showed up at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office and said he stabbed his girlfriend.

Greenville police say Kelby Cox, 52, stabbed his girlfriend, Maynette Herbert, 46, at their Summer Place Gardens apartment. Officers say Herbert died at the apartment.

Cox is currently in custody at the Pitt County Detention Center.

A motive has not been determined. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.