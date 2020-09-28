Goldsboro police investigate officer involved shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened early Monday.

Police say officers got reports of a shooting on E. Holly Street just before1:30 a.m. While the officers were investigating, they say a car came speeding toward them and didn’t slow down.

One officer shot twice at the driver, who was identified as Raekwon Wallace, 24, of Richmond, Virginia. Wallace crashed into a police car before hitting a utility pole.

No one was hurt. The investigation is ongoing.

