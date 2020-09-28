Food Lion employee saves woman’s life in store, being called a ‘hero’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman here in the East is being considered a local hero after saving a customer’s life at a Food Lion grocery store.

The heroic efforts took place at the Food Lion on Turnbury Drive in Greenville where Maia White save a woman’s life.

The store manager said It was your typical Friday at the Food Lion on Turnbury Drive with customers coming in and out of the store.

Maia White is a cashier at Food Lion, and was doing her normal duties until an announcement came over the speaker.

“Basically, we had a customer pass out on aisle number eight, and she was turning blue in the face and she wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse.”

Maia White heard the announcement saying someone who knew CPR was needed on the aisle.

White, also a recent nursing graduate from Pitt Community College, answered the call and sprung into action.

“It took me a second to realize what was happening. I said, well I’m certified and nobody else said anything. When she said they needed help on eight, my instinct was to just run and help.”

White ran down the aisle, checked the woman’s consciousness, her pulse, and saw that the woman was turning blue.

She started performing CPR.

White said she learned everything she knew from nursing school, but the situation was still scary.

“I told my coworkers, it’s one thing to work on dummy’s or classmates, but this is a live situation and you want to get it right.”

And get it right she did.

White saved the woman’s life and is now being called a hero, and said that she hopes to continue her nursing education at ECU.

White and the nightside store manager, Michael McDermott were presented with an Outstanding Performance Award from Food Lion, in recognition and appreciation for an outstanding performance in their roles.

