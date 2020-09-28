Advertisement

Craven County Sheriff’s Office investigating home shooting

By Nikki Hauser
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a shooting happened at around 1 in the morning Sunday at a home on Sierra drive, off of Old Cherry Point road.

Deputies reporting to the scene found a man dead from gunshot wounds. They say this was not a random shooting and that the community is not in danger.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate and will report what they find to the District Attorney’s Office.

They know who the man is but are waiting to report that until his family is notified.

