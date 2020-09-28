Community College receives money to help those impacted by COVID-19

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Millions of people in the U.S. workforce have been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic, and many are now looking at going back to school to pursue other careers. In an effort to help those making that transition, a local community college now has money for scholarships.

Craven Community College was recently give $220,973 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, or GEER. This money can be given out in scholarships to help those that have been directly impacted by COVID-19.

Craig Ramey, the college’s Communications Director says this is an exciting chance for Craven Community College to help students who are struggling.

“They come to Craven Community College looking for a change, looking for an opportunity, a way to move their life forward in some way and this funding helps take away the financial burden part of the journey. So, it’s great for us because we can focus on giving them the education they need, giving them the skills they need, and then this funding can help them to where they don’t have to worry about actually being able to pay for college,” Ramey said.

The scholarships are based on student need and an individual can be awarded up to $750. The money can be used toward a variety of school needs including, tuition, books, fees, credential testing, and even transportation and childcare.

The funding from GEER is specifically geared toward workforce development and several pathway programs.

Ramey says, “It really helps people who are interested in workforce development careers, particularly in the trades, construction, or emergency services and allows them to get help with some of the funding for their classes.”

Other programs included under the funding is Aircraft Maintenance, Automotive, Criminal Justice, Emergency Medical Services, Manufacturing, IT, Fire and Rescue, Transportation and Healthcare fields.

For more information on how to apply for the scholarship, you can contact the Workforce Development Department at 252-638-7248.

