Advertisement

Community College receives money to help those impacted by COVID-19

By Stacia Strong
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Millions of people in the U.S. workforce have been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic, and many are now looking at going back to school to pursue other careers. In an effort to help those making that transition, a local community college now has money for scholarships.

Craven CC given funding to provide scholarships to those impacted by COVID-19
Craven CC given funding to provide scholarships to those impacted by COVID-19(witn)

Craven Community College was recently give $220,973 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, or GEER. This money can be given out in scholarships to help those that have been directly impacted by COVID-19.

Craig Ramey, the college’s Communications Director says this is an exciting chance for Craven Community College to help students who are struggling.

“They come to Craven Community College looking for a change, looking for an opportunity, a way to move their life forward in some way and this funding helps take away the financial burden part of the journey. So, it’s great for us because we can focus on giving them the education they need, giving them the skills they need, and then this funding can help them to where they don’t have to worry about actually being able to pay for college,” Ramey said.

The scholarships are based on student need and an individual can be awarded up to $750. The money can be used toward a variety of school needs including, tuition, books, fees, credential testing, and even transportation and childcare.

The funding from GEER is specifically geared toward workforce development and several pathway programs.

Ramey says, “It really helps people who are interested in workforce development careers, particularly in the trades, construction, or emergency services and allows them to get help with some of the funding for their classes.”

Other programs included under the funding is Aircraft Maintenance, Automotive, Criminal Justice, Emergency Medical Services, Manufacturing, IT, Fire and Rescue, Transportation and Healthcare fields.

For more information on how to apply for the scholarship, you can contact the Workforce Development Department at 252-638-7248.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Fishing for Life: Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Tournament donation saves woman’s life

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Feldman
The Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Tournament's mission is to raise money for life-saving equipment that they then donate to the Atlantic Beach fire department. This past February, that donated equipment saved a woman’s life.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Incoming showers increasing overnight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Partly sunny skies Monday will become showery Tuesday

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Craven, Jones & Lenoir counties see more deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Three Eastern Carolina counties are reporting more COVID-19 related deaths.

News

UPDATE: Craven County deputies say man killed in ‘domestic altercation’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
Deputies reporting to the scene found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

Latest News

Local

Nearby gunshots lead to temporary lockdown at Greenville elementary school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Clayton Bauman and Amber Lake
An elementary school went on temporary lockdown after police say shots were fired nearby.

Crime

Man arrested for Onslow County drive-by shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Clayton Bauman
Deputies say they’ve caught up with a man wanted for a drive-by shooting earlier this month.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

News

Lenoir County Schools transition to hybrid plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Lenoir County Public Schools transitioned to a hybrid plan for instruction, a blend of in-person and remote learning.

ECU

POLICE: Man with machete smears bloody satanic messages on ECU sorority house

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Police say a man armed with a machete smeared satanic messages on an East Carolina University sorority house and one of the vehicles of a student who lived there.

Local

Longest serving active duty police officer in North Carolina passes away

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team and Sharon Johnson
Officer Levi Simmons worked for both the Jacksonville Police Department and Kinston Police Department.