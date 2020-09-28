Aces for Autism banquet with Tim Tebow postponed until 2021

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Aces for Autism says it is postponing its annual banquet that was scheduled for October, featuring Tim Tebow, until next year due to COVID-19.

Aces for Autism posted to their Facebook page, “We have held out hope to have our annual banquet in October with Tim Tebow. Over the last several weeks, we have also explored outdoor drive-in options but the cost was too much to pull off. After much prayer and consultation, we have decided to postpone a night with Tim Tebow to next fall.”

The organization says it will have a virtual Facebook event on Monday, October 26th at 7 pm and they continue to accept sponsorships for this year’s virtual event.

Those interested can call (252) 689–6645 or email info@acesforautismnc.com.

