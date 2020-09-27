Advertisement

Surf City Fire Department says swimmer drowned this afternoon

(WITN)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Surf City Fire Department says a swimmer drowned Saturday.

The department found them shortly after noon near North Shore Drive. The victim was in the water, where bystanders were trying to help.

Rescue personnel took the swimmer out of the water to medically assess them. Pender EMS and Fire and the Surf City Fire Department say they then tried to save his life but were not able to.

