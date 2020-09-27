Man visiting N.C. dies at hospital after being rescued from ocean on Corolla beach

COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) - A man visiting the east has died after EMS personnel revived him on a beach in Currituck County.

According to the Currituck County Government’s Facebook page, the man was rescued from the ocean by lifeguards in the late afternoon of September 22.

EMS personnel performed CPR, but while doing so, the water began to rise.

The lifeguards, deputies, and bystanders dug a temporary trench to divert ocean water from washing over the EMS crew and the man.

The post says his pulse was revived, and he was flown to Norfolk General.

He later died at the hospital.

The EMS deputy chief says red flags were flown that day, and he believes the man was caught in a rip current.

Corolla Ocean Rescue, Currituck Emergency Medical Services, and the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the rescue.

