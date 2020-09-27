Advertisement

Man visiting N.C. dies at hospital after being rescued from ocean on Corolla beach

(South Walton Fire District)
By Tresia Bowles
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) - A man visiting the east has died after EMS personnel revived him on a beach in Currituck County.

According to the Currituck County Government’s Facebook page, the man was rescued from the ocean by lifeguards in the late afternoon of September 22.

EMS personnel performed CPR, but while doing so, the water began to rise.

The lifeguards, deputies, and bystanders dug a temporary trench to divert ocean water from washing over the EMS crew and the man.

The post says his pulse was revived, and he was flown to Norfolk General.

He later died at the hospital.

The EMS deputy chief says red flags were flown that day, and he believes the man was caught in a rip current.

Corolla Ocean Rescue, Currituck Emergency Medical Services, and the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the rescue.

Major kudos to Corolla Ocean Rescue, Currituck Emergency Medical Services, and the Currituck Sheriff's Office on an...

Posted by Currituck County Government on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Dense Fog Advisory this morning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Clouds will break up over the weekend, but a few more showers will pop up Saturday.

News

Surf City Fire Department says swimmer drowned this afternoon

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
Rescue personnel took the swimmer out of the water to medically assess them. Pender EMS and Fire and the fire department say they then tried to save his life but were not able to.

Sports

Gabriel, No. 13 UCF beat East Carolina 51-28 in AAC opener

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By AARON BEARD
Holton Ahlers threw for 215 yards and three TDs for the Pirates (0-1, 0-1), who were making a delayed start to the season after coronavirus-related scheduling changes.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: North Carolina cases continue to rise

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Coronavirus cases continue to rise in North Carolina. According to the NCDHHS, the total confirmed COVID-19 cases is 207,380.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Kinston PD serves arrest warrants following convenience store altercation

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Kinston police say they served warrants to Moretha Ahmen, 19, and Saisal Alshoabi, 65, on charges of assault on a female and communicating threats.

News

NCEL 09-25-20

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

News

Megamillions 09-26-20

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT
MegaMillions 07-07-20

News

ECU Football will see less fans this year, which means less visitors in Greenville

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT
East Carolina University’s first football game of the season is Saturday but the stands won’t look near as full as they have in the past which means less traffic and business in the Greenville and Pitt County area.

News

Groups organize Pitt County Voter Education Day caravan to several towns

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Johnson
Groups organize Pitt County Voter Education Day caravan to several towns

News

ECU football will see fewer fans this year, which means fewer visitors in Greenville

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
East Carolina University’s first home Football game of the season is Saturday but the stands won’t look near as full as they have in the past which means less traffic in the Greenville/Pitt County area.