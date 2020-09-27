JP2 opens 8-man football season with win Saturday, APA drops opener Friday
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NCISAA 8-man football league kicked off Friday night. Parrott Academy dropped its opener to St. David’s Friday, while John Paul II beat Cary Christian in its debut Saturday.
SCOREBOARD
Fayetteville Christian 46 - GRACE Christian 26
St. David’s 40 - Arendell Parrott Academy 27
John Paul II 44 - Faith Christian 6
