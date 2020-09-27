Advertisement

JP2 opens 8-man football season with win Saturday, APA drops opener Friday

John Paul II football hosts Cary Christian Saturday, Sept. 26 in Greenville, N.C.
John Paul II football hosts Cary Christian Saturday, Sept. 26 in Greenville, N.C.(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NCISAA 8-man football league kicked off Friday night. Parrott Academy dropped its opener to St. David’s Friday, while John Paul II beat Cary Christian in its debut Saturday.

SCOREBOARD

Fayetteville Christian 46 - GRACE Christian 26

St. David’s 40 - Arendell Parrott Academy 27

John Paul II 44 - Faith Christian 6

