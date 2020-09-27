JP2 opens 8-man football season with win Saturday, APA drops opener Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NCISAA 8-man football league kicked off Friday night. Parrott Academy dropped its opener to St. David’s Friday, while John Paul II beat Cary Christian in its debut Saturday.

SCOREBOARD

Fayetteville Christian 46 - GRACE Christian 26

St. David’s 40 - Arendell Parrott Academy 27

John Paul II 44 - Faith Christian 6

