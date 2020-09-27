Advertisement

ECU tailgating looks different in socially-distant season opener

Saturday’s season opener against UCF saw 350 in stands, no tailgates on campus
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The members of the Honeycutt family are faithful Pirate fans. They’ve been coming to games for decades, but so far, they haven’t been able to go into Dowdy-Ficklen stadium.

Usually the family would be surrounded by friends tailgating in a lot laughing and talking football, but Chandler Honeycutt said Saturday’s experience took place on a smaller scale than game days in the past.

“We’re kinda by ourselves. Usually you have a bunch of ECU tents, flags flying up, you’re high fiving people as they go by your tailgate.”

Instead they cheered on the Pirates in their front yard with close family.

“So the energy is a lot greater on a regular game day, but today you’re kinda having to create your own energy,” said Honeycutt.

The family is making the best of the situation and hoping the smell of the grill will bring them back to more active and rowdy tailgating experiences.

Clark Honeycutt said being with his family is the most important aspect. “I’m just glad to be able to be here with my son,” he said.

While the tailgating lots were empty this game, their hearts were full.

“Pirate Nation is physically not together today, but Pirate Nation is always together in spirit," said Chandler Honeycutt.

The Pirates are set to next face Georgia State in Atlanta on Saturday, October 3.

ECU tailgating looks different in socially-distant season opener

