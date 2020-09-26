Virtual health conference highlights mental health resources

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east held an event aimed at helping their community better understand all of the different resources that are available to help them, especially when it comes to mental health.

This is the fifth year for the resource fair, which was virtual this year because of COVID-19.

CarolinaEast Crossroads in New Bern hosted the event and welcomed more than 10 other agencies to join.

The conference focused on services that each group can provide, specifically on mental health services available in the area.

Those who took part say this is a reminder that there is help available and people need to reach out if they are struggling, especially now during the pandemic.

Richard Morefield with Hakuna Wellness Center says, “Just reach out and find somebody, do something if you’re struggling whether it’s strictly mental health or substance abuse, do something because it’s not going to get any better on its own.”

Leaders of the conference say they hope the community knows there is 24-hour crisis support for anyone who needs it and that many of the organizations in the east are still open during the pandemic.

